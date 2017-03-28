BRIEF-USA Technologies names Priyanka Singh CFO

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 Usa Technologies Inc:
* USA Technologies appoints Priyanka Singh as chief financial officer
* USA Technologies Inc - Priyanka Singh replaces interim cfo, Leland P. Maxwell
* USA Technologies Inc - Leland P. Maxwell will continue with USAT in a senior finance role
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03