BRIEF-USA Technologies names Priyanka Singh CFO

March 28 Usa Technologies Inc:

* USA Technologies appoints Priyanka Singh as chief financial officer

* USA Technologies Inc - Priyanka Singh replaces interim cfo, Leland P. Maxwell

* USA Technologies Inc - Leland P. Maxwell will continue with USAT in a senior finance role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
