BRIEF-USA Truck reports Q1 loss of $0.61 per share

May 3 USA Truck Inc

* USA Truck reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $101.7 million versus $110.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expect to return to operating profitability in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
