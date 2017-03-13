版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-USAID awards Tetra Tech $46 mln contract

March 13 Tetra Tech Inc

* USAID awards Tetra Tech $46 million contract for improved urban municipal governance in Guatemala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
