公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-USD Partners LP announces qtrly net income $5.2 million

May 3 USD Partners LP

* USD Partners LP announces first quarter 2017 results

* USD Partners LP - Increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.335 per unit

* USD Partners LP - Qtrly terminalling services revenue $23.6 million versus $22 million

* USD Partners LP - Qtrly net income $5.2 million versus $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
