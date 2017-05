March 8 USD Partners Lp:

* USD Partners Lp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* USD Partners Lp - increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.33 per unit

* USD Partners Lp - "as crude oil production in Western Canada and demand for our assets increase, we expect to grow distribution by 5-10% in 2017"

* USD Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $28.6 million versus $26.1 million

* USD Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $28.6 million versus $26.1 million

* Qtrly net income $4 million versus $6.7 million