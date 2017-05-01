版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-USG Corp announces launch of cash tender offer for $500 million principal amount of 7.75 pct senior notes due 2018

May 1 Usg Corp

* Usg corporation announces launch of cash tender offer for $500 million principal amount of 7.75% senior notes due 2018

* Usg corp - tender offer will expire on may 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐