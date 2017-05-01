BRIEF-USG Corp enters fifth amendment and restatement agreement

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 USG Corp:
* USG Corp - entered fifth amendment and restatement agreement to company's fourth amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of October 22, 2014
* USG Corp - amendment to reduce maximum borrowing limit under credit agreement from $450 million to $180 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oPhSD7) Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt