BRIEF-USG Corp enters fifth amendment and restatement agreement

May 1 USG Corp:

* USG Corp - entered fifth amendment and restatement agreement to company's fourth amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of October 22, 2014

* USG Corp - amendment to reduce maximum borrowing limit under credit agreement from $450 million to $180 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oPhSD7) Further company coverage:
