BRIEF-USG Corp prices offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2027

May 1 Usg Corp

* USG Corporation announces pricing of offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2027

* USG Corp says pricing of a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
