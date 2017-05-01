版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-USG Corporation announces launch of senior notes offering

May 1 Usg Corp

* Usg corporation announces launch of senior notes offering

* Usg corp- launched a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes

* Usg corp- intends to use all or a portion of net proceeds from offering of new notes to repurchase its outstanding 7.75% senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

