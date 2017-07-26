BRIEF-USG Corporation reports Q2 earnings per share $0.24

1 分钟阅读
July 26 (Reuters) - USG Corp:
* Usg corporation reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 sales $811 million versus I/B/E/S view $810.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gypsum segment generated $90 million of operating profit in Q2 of 2017
* USG boral business generated $14 million of equity income in Q2 2017, a decrease of $2 million from the second quarter of 2016
* Ceilings segment earned $23 million of operating profit in Q2 of 2017
* U.S. wallboard shipments in Q2 of 2017 were up double-digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: