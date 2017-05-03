版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-USW says opposes efforts by Elliott Management to select next CEO

May 3 Arconic Inc

* USW says "opposes efforts by hedge fund Elliott Management to select next CEO and nominate four new individuals to arconic board" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
