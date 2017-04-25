版本:
BRIEF-Utah Medical Products Q1 earnings per share $0.948

April 25 Utah Medical Products Inc:

* Utah Medical Products, Inc reports financial performance for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.948

* Qtrly net sales $10.3 million, down 0.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
