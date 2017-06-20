版本:
BRIEF-UTC Aerospace says propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard aircraft began this month

June 20 United Technologies Corp:

* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system

* UTC Aerospace Systems - retrofit contract includes twelve of U.S Air National Guard's fleet of LC/C-130H aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
