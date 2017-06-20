BRIEF-UTC Aerospace Systems gets Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels, brakes

June 20 UTC Aerospace Systems:

* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues

* UTC Aerospace Systems -scheduled to complete delivery of new boltless wheels and carbon brakes in September to USAF

* UTC Aerospace Systems - delivery will be in support of a $22 million USAF contract awarded to UTC Aerospace Systems in November 2014

* UTC Aerospace Systems -delivery will also be in support of a $30 million follow-on option awarded in August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: