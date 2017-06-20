BRIEF-UTC Aerospace Systems gets Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels, brakes

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 UTC Aerospace Systems:
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues
* UTC Aerospace Systems -scheduled to complete delivery of new boltless wheels and carbon brakes in September to USAF
* UTC Aerospace Systems - delivery will be in support of a $22 million USAF contract awarded to UTC Aerospace Systems in November 2014
* UTC Aerospace Systems -delivery will also be in support of a $30 million follow-on option awarded in August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.