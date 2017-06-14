版本:
BRIEF-UTC board of directors increases dividend

June 14 United Technologies Corp:

* UTC board of directors increases dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70per share

* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
