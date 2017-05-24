版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Utstarcom provides update on form 20-F filing

May 24 Utstarcom Holdings Corp:

* Utstarcom provides update on form 20-f filing

* Utstarcom Holdings Corp - on May 19, 2017, co received letter from listing qualifications NASDAQ

* Utstarcom - letter stating that since co has not yet filed annual report on form 20-F, it is no longer in compliance with rules for continued listing

* Utstarcom Holdings Corp - company has until July 18, 2017 to submit to NASDAQ a plan to regain compliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
