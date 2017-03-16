BRIEF-Vaalco Energy announces additional funding from the IFC

March 16 Vaalco Energy Inc
* Vaalco Energy announces additional funding from the ifc
* Vaalco Energy Inc - international finance corporation
approved vaalco's formal request to borrow $4.12 million of
additional funds
* Vaalco Energy-supplemental agreement amended existing loan
agreement with ifc, converting revolving portion of credit
facility to term loan with $15 million outstanding
* Vaalco Energy Inc - vaalco received approval from ifc on
march 14, 2017 and expects to receive funds on or before march
31, 2017
* Vaalco Energy Inc - borrowed funds will provide added
financial flexibility and facilitate execution of vaalco's
corporate strategy
* Vaalco Energy-supplemental agreement amended existing loan
agreement with ifc, providing co could request additional $5
million of borrowings
