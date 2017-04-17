版本:
2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-VAALCO Energy appoints new chief financial officer

April 17 VAALCO Energy Inc:

* VAALCO Energy announces appointment of new chief financial officer

* Says Phil Patman Jr appointed cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
