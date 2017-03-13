BRIEF-VAALCO Energy Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
March 13 VAALCO Energy Inc
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Vaalco energy inc- average realized price for crude oil in q4 of 2016 was $46.62 per barrel, up 19% from $39.18 per barrel in q4 of 2015
* Vaalco energy inc - qtrly average daily production volumes 3,682 boe/day versus 4,876 boe/day
* Vaalco energy inc- total oil and natural gas sales for q4 of 2016 were $15.3 million, compared to $17.5 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.