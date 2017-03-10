BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports Q2 revenue of $725.2 million

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Vail Resorts Inc
* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and increases quarterly dividend by 30%
* Q2 earnings per share $3.63
* Q2 revenue $725.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $710.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.053 per share
* Vail Resorts Inc - Expects to invest approximately $103 million in its calendar year 2017 capital plan
* Vail Resorts Inc - Plans to invest approximately $6 million in calendar year 2017 for Epic Discovery summer activities
* Vail Resorts Inc - Resort reported EBITDA is expected to be between $577 million and $597 million for fiscal 2017
* Vail Resorts Inc- Anticipates that additional spending related to renaissance plan will commence in calendar year 2018
* Vail Resorts Inc - Company plans to invest approximately $17 million in capital during calendar year 2017 for Whistler Blackcomb integration
* Vail Resorts Inc - Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. is expected to be between $196 million and $222 million in fiscal 2017
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing