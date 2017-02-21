版本:
BRIEF-Vail Resorts to acquire Stowe Mountain resort for $50 mln

Feb 21 Vail Resorts Inc:

* Vail resorts to acquire Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont

* Deal for purchase price of $50 million

* Vail resorts inc - Stowe Mountain resort expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA in excess of $5 million in Vail resorts' FY ending July 31, 2018

* Vail resorts inc - to acquire Stowe mountain resort from MT. Mansfield company, inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of AIG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
