BRIEF-Vail Resorts to acquire Stowe Mountain resort for $50 mln

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Vail Resorts Inc:
* Vail resorts to acquire Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont
* Deal for purchase price of $50 million
* Vail resorts inc - Stowe Mountain resort expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA in excess of $5 million in Vail resorts' FY ending July 31, 2018
* Vail resorts inc - to acquire Stowe mountain resort from MT. Mansfield company, inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of AIG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada