版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 12:38 BJT

BRIEF-Valartis group to propose dividend of 0.20 CHF/SHR

April 11 Valartis Group AG:

* Will propose a dividend of 0.20 Swiss francs ($0.198) per bearer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0086 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
