BRIEF-Valartis group to propose dividend of 0.20 CHF/SHR

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 11 Valartis Group AG:
* Will propose a dividend of 0.20 Swiss francs ($0.198) per bearer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0086 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* BIOTELEMETRY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRICE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2017-05-24.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)