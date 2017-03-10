BRIEF-Valeant announces upsizing of cash tender offer for its 6.75% senior notes due 2018

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant announces upsizing of cash tender offer for its 6.75% senior notes due 2018
* Valeant - increased maximum aggregate principal amount of notes that may be purchased pursuant to tender offer from $600 million to $1.1 billion
* Valeant - all other terms and conditions of tender offer will remain same.
* Valeant- tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time on april 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing