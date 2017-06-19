版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant appoints Arthur Shannon senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications

June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc-

* Valeant appoints Arthur J. Shannon as senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications

* Valeant - with addition of Shannon, Scott Hirsch will assume role of senior vice president, chief business strategy officer

* Valeant - Arthur J. Shannon joins co from Perrigo, Inc., where he served as vice president of global corporate affairs and european investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐