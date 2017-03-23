版本:
2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Valeant CEO's 2016 compensation was $62.7 mln

March 23 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* Valeant - CEO Joseph C. Papa's 2016 total compensation was $62.7 million - sec filing

* Valeant - cfo Paul S. Herendeen's 2016 total compensation was $31.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
