中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant commences cash tender offer

March 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant commences cash tender offer for up to $600,000,000 outstanding principal amount of its 6.75 pct senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
