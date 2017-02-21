版本:
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals and EyeGate enter into licensing agreement for EGP-437 combination product

Feb 21 Valeant

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals and EyeGate enter into licensing agreement for EGP-437 combination product in post-operative pain and inflammation in ocular surgery patients

* Valeant - EyeGate received an upfront cash payment and has potential to receive certain development-based milestone payments

* Valeant - EyeGate will receive royalties on Valeant's net sales of product

* Valeant - Valeant has right to further develop product outside of U.S., at its cost

* Says EyeGate will be responsible for continued development of EyeGate II delivery system in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
