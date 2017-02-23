版本:
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals CEO: sales growth, cutting debt top priorities

Feb 23 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc CEO Joe Papa, speaking at RBC investor conference in New York:

* Said increasing revenue, paying down debt are top priorities for 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
