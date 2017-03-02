BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals corrects misleading report about Salix investigation

March 1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals corrects misleading report about Salix investigation

* Valeant - SEC investigation into possible securities law violations by salix was first disclosed on April 30, 2015 in co's quarterly report on form 10-Q

* Valeant - investigation relates to legacy salix matters that precede acquisition of Salix by Valeant in April 2015

* Valeant-Corrected "erroneous" news report that mischaracterized timing of initiation of SEC investigation disclosed in form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016