BRIEF-Valeant reports Q4 adjusted eps of $1.26

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue $2.403 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.34 billion
* Reports FY 2016 adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share $5.47
* Reports Q4 2016 adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share $1.26
* Reports Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.47
* Reports Q4 2016 revenue $2.4 billion
* Sees 2017 GAAP total revenues in range $8.90 billion - $9.10 billion
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $3.55 billion - $3.70 billion
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
