版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 29日 星期三 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant says completed amendment to third amended, restated credit, guaranty agreement dated Feb 13, 2012

March 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Remaining $310 million of revolving credit commitments under credit agreement will continue to mature on April 20, 2018 - SEC filing

* On March 28, 2017, completed an amendment to its third amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of February 13, 2012

* Amendment provides for extension of maturity date of $1,190 million of credit commitments under agreement from April 20, 2018 to earlier of april 20, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐