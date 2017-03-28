BRIEF-Valeant says completed amendment to third amended, restated credit, guaranty agreement dated Feb 13, 2012

March 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc
* Remaining $310 million of revolving credit commitments
under credit agreement will continue to mature on April 20, 2018
- SEC filing
* On March 28, 2017, completed an amendment to its third
amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of
February 13, 2012
* Amendment provides for extension of maturity date of
$1,190 million of credit commitments under agreement from April
20, 2018 to earlier of april 20, 2020
