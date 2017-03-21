版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant says completes refinancing transactions

March 21 Valeant

* Valeant completes refinancing transactions

* Valeant completes refinancing transactions

* Says amended its existing credit agreement to remove financial maintenance covenants from term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐