BRIEF-Valeant says has hired more staff to sell Salix drugs

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Valeant
* Valeant announces deployment of expanded salix sales force to capture untapped market opportunity
* Valeant - today announced that it has rapidly scaled up its sales force by nearly 40 percent, effective immediately.
* Expanded its dedicated pain sales representatives to strengthen its position in oic market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing