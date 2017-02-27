版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant says has hired more staff to sell Salix drugs

Feb 27 Valeant

* Valeant announces deployment of expanded salix sales force to capture untapped market opportunity

* Valeant - today announced that it has rapidly scaled up its sales force by nearly 40 percent, effective immediately.

* Expanded its dedicated pain sales representatives to strengthen its position in oic market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
