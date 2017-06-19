BRIEF-Valeant says John Paulson joins company's board of directors

June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* John Paulson joins Valeant board of directors

* Valeant - board of directors has elected John Paulson to serve as a director, effective June 14, 2017

* Valeant - with addition of Paulson, Valeant has a total of 11 members on its board, 10 of whom are independent

* Valeant - with addition of Paulson, Valeant has a total of 11 members on its board, 10 of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: