BRIEF-Valeant says launched offering of $2.5 bln aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes

March 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc
* Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior
secured notes
* Valeant - launched an offering of $2.5 billion aggregate
principal amount of senior secured notes
* Valeant - offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal
amount of senior secured notes in two tranches, one of which
would mature in 2022 and one in 2024
* Valeant - net proceeds of offering expected to be used to
repay certain loans outstanding under company's credit
facilities
* Valeant - proceeds of offering to also be used to finance
tender offer for up to $600 million of co's outstanding 6.75%
senior notes due 2018
