BRIEF-Valeant says launched offering of $2.5 bln aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes

March 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes

* Valeant - launched an offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes

* Valeant - offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes in two tranches, one of which would mature in 2022 and one in 2024

* Valeant - net proceeds of offering expected to be used to repay certain loans outstanding under company's credit facilities

* Valeant - proceeds of offering to also be used to finance tender offer for up to $600 million of co's outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: