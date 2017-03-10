BRIEF-Valeant says priced offering of $1.25 bln aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior secured notes due 2022

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant - priced its previously announced offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior secured notes due 2022
* Valeant - priced its previously announced offering of $2 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior secured notes due 2024
* Valeant announces pricing and upsize of private offering of senior secured notes
* Valeant - aggregate size of offering reflects an increase of $750 million from previously announced offering size
* Valeant -anticipates will pay down $350 million of revolving credit facility borrowings under credit facilities with proceeds of offering, cash on hand
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing