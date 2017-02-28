版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant sees continued pressure on dermatology volumes

Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant says q4 was held back by pricing pressure, decline in dermatology prescriptions, egyptian currency

* Valeant reiterates August 2016 plan is to pay down $5 billion in debt within 18 months of that statement

* Valeant says has sold or agreed to sell 10 businesses to raise up to $2.7 billion to pay down debt

* Valeant sees continued pressure on dermatology volumes due to higher co-pays and managed care rebates in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐