May 11 Valener Inc

* Valener declares quarterly dividends and extends 4 pct annual common dividend growth target through 2022

* Valener Inc - board of directors declared, on May 10, 2017, a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per common share

* Valener Inc - says extension of 4 pct compound annual growth target on common dividends for next five fiscal years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: