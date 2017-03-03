版本:
BRIEF-Valeria Strappa joins Chase Merchant Services as chief administrative officer

March 3 Chase Merchant Services

* Valeria strappa joins chase merchant services as chief administrative officer

* Chase merchant services - strappa joins chase from citi latin america, where she was client management and strategy head for institutional clients group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
