BRIEF-Valeritas files for common stock offering of up to $75.9 mln

March 16 Valeritas Holdings Inc

* Valeritas files for common stock offering of up to $75.9 million - SEC filing

* Offering 6 million shares of common stock

* Expect the public offering price to be between $9.00 and $11.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
