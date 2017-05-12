版本:
BRIEF-Valeritas qtrly loss per share $6.92

May 12 Valeritas Holdings Inc

* Valeritas reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 7.9 percent to $4.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $6.92

* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
