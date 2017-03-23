版本:
BRIEF-Valero Energy CEO Joseph Gorder's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.5 mln

March 23 Valero Energy Corp

* CEO Joseph Gorder's FY 2016 total compensation $18.5 million versus $17.5 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* CFO Michael Ciskowski's FY 2016 total compensation $8.2 million versus $8.15 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2mweCvi Further company coverage:
