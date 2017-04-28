版本:
BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners LP posts Q1 net income $0.72/unit

April 28 Valero Energy Partners Lp

* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $106 million versus $79 million

* Valero Energy Partners LP - partnership reaffirmed its expectation for 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $49 million

* Qtrly net income per unit $0.72

* Valero Energy- on April 20, board of VLP's general partner declared Q1 2017 cash distribution $0.4275/unit; represents 5.2 pct increase from Q4 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $103.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
