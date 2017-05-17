版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Valeura Energy appoints of Sean Guest as chief operating officer of Corp

May 17 Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces executive appointment

* Valeura Energy Inc announces appointment of Sean Guest as chief operating officer of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
