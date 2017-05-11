版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 16:54 BJT

BRIEF-Valeura Qtrly net sales 807 BOE/d

May 11 Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results, completion of transformational transactions and imminent start of deep drilling operations

* Qtrly net sales 807 BOE/d

* Currently targeting capital expenditure program of $15 to $16 million in 2017 directed entirely to shallow gas business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
