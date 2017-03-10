版本:
2017年 3月 11日

BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03

March 11 Valhi Inc

* Valhi reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03

* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015

* Qtrly total net sales $407.9 million versus $324.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
