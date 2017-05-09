BRIEF-Valhi reports qtrly total net sales $353.5 million

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group takes delivery of vessel Sea Opal
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
May 9 Valhi Inc
* Reg-Valhi reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly total net sales $ 353.5 million versus $ 426.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
* fuboTv announced new agreement with co to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, Pop and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service
NEW YORK, June 21 Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, the top bond strategist at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.