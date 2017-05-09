版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Valhi reports qtrly total net sales $353.5 million

May 9 Valhi Inc

* Reg-Valhi reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly total net sales $ 353.5 million versus $ 426.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐