2017年 3月 17日

BRIEF-Valiant Holding announces purchase offer for Triba

March 17 Valiant Holding AG:

* Announces purchase offer for Triba

* To offer Triba shareholders a price of 1,450 Swiss francs ($1,454.95) per share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9966 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
