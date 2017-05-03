BRIEF-Valiant Holding Q1 net interest income improves to CHF 71.5 mln

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 3 Valiant Holding AG:
* Group profit in the first quarter rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 23.8 million Swiss francs ($24.01 million)
* For the year 2017 Valiant continues to expect a consolidated profit on the level of the previous year
* Q1 net interest income improved to 71.5 million Swiss francs(+ 1.6%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9912 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).