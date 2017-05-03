BRIEF-Valiant Holding Q1 net interest income improves to CHF 71.5 mln

May 3 Valiant Holding AG:

* Group profit in the first quarter rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 23.8 million Swiss francs ($24.01 million)

* For the year 2017 Valiant continues to expect a consolidated profit on the level of the previous year

* Q1 net interest income improved to 71.5 million Swiss francs(+ 1.6%)