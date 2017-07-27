BRIEF-Validus quarterly earnings per share $1.25

July 27 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd

* Validus reports net income available to Validus common shareholders of $101.1 million, or $1.25 per diluted common share and a 10.7% annualized return on average equity for the three months ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly operating earnings per share $1.09

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.25

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly gross premiums written were $792.9 million compared to $764.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2016

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenues $697.3 million versus $653.7 million

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums written $736.7 million versus $727.8 million

* Validus Holdings Ltd - book value per diluted common share at June 30, 2017 was $46.45, compared to $45.88 at March 31, 2017

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly net income available to Validus common shareholders of $101.1 million, compared to $95.0 million